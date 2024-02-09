Independent candidate Haji Imtiaz wins NA-68 seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Haji Imtiaz Ahmed has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-68 MB Din-I by securing 166,093 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mushahid Raza of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 70,926 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 50.01 percent.