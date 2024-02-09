Independent candidate Hamayun Khan wins PK-15 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Hamayun Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-15, Lower Dir-II by securing 31,346 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Naeem Ullah who bagged 14,691 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 43.12 per cent.