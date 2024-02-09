Independent Candidate Hameed Ur Rahman Wins PK-19 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 04:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Hameed Ur Rahman has won the election for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-19 (Bajaur-1) by securing 23,044 votes.
According to unofficial results issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Khalid Khan, who bagged 13,571 votes. Overall voters' turn-out remained 29.48 %.
