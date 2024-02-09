Independent Candidate Hameed-ur-Rehman Wins PK-19 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) An Independent Candidate Hameed-ur-Rehman has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-19, Bajour-I by securing 23,044 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent Candidate Khalid Khan who bagged 13,571 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 29.48 per cent.
