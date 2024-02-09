Independent candidate Hisham Inamullah Khan wins PK-106

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Hashim Inamullah Khan won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-106 Lakki Marwat-II by securing 32,268 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent candidate Noor Salim Malik who bagged 26,900 votes.

Over-all voters' turn-out remained at 46.61 per cent.