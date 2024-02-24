Independent candidate Iftikhar Khan emerges victorious in PK-44 recount

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Iftikhar Khan on Saturday secured victory in the recounting process for constituency PK-44, maintaining a lead of 1,520 votes against Pakistan Muslim League-N's (PML-N) candidate Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha.

The recounting of votes started after independent successful candidate Iftikhar Khan Jadoon's results were challenged by the Election Commission following the February 8 elections by Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha.

The Election Commission had initially delayed the final results pending a thorough recounting process.

The recounting was conducted meticulously in the presence of all candidates, with the counting of all ballot bags from the constituency office.

As a result, independent candidate Iftikhar Khan emerged with a total of 33,877 votes, while PML-N's Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha secured 32,357 votes.

Iftikhar Khan's victory was affirmed as he maintained a lead of 1520 votes throughout the recounting process