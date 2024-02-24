Open Menu

Independent Candidate Iftikhar Khan Emerges Victorious In PK-44 Recount

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Independent candidate Iftikhar Khan emerges victorious in PK-44 recount

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Iftikhar Khan on Saturday secured victory in the recounting process for constituency PK-44, maintaining a lead of 1,520 votes against Pakistan Muslim League-N's (PML-N) candidate Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha.

The recounting of votes started after independent successful candidate Iftikhar Khan Jadoon's results were challenged by the Election Commission following the February 8 elections by Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha.

The Election Commission had initially delayed the final results pending a thorough recounting process.

The recounting was conducted meticulously in the presence of all candidates, with the counting of all ballot bags from the constituency office.

As a result, independent candidate Iftikhar Khan emerged with a total of 33,877 votes, while PML-N's Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha secured 32,357 votes.

Iftikhar Khan's victory was affirmed as he maintained a lead of 1520 votes throughout the recounting process

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Lead February Muslim All From PK-44

Recent Stories

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

1 hour ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

5 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

5 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

8 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

8 hours ago
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

9 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

10 hours ago
 Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

12 hours ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan