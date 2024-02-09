Independent candidate Izzat Javaid Khan wins PP-228 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Izzat Javaid Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-228, Lodharan-IV by securing 62,431 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Syed Muhammad Rafiuddin Bokhari of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 43,439 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 55.32 percent.