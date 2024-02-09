Independent candidate Jahanzeb Khan Khichi wins PP-235 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Jahanzeb Khan Khichi has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-235, Vehari-VII by securing 50,250 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Mian Khaliq Nawaz who bagged 39,525 votes. The voters’ turn-out remained 52.34%.