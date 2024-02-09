Independent candidate Johar Muhammad Khan wins PK-105 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Johar Muhammad Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-105, Lakki Marwat constituency by securing 36,757 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was the candidate of Jamiat-e-Ulema islam, Munawar Khan who bagged 26,122 votes. Overall voters' turn-out remained 52.88 percent, in this constituency.