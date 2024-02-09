Independent candidate Junaid Akbar wins NA-9 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Junaid Akbar has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-9, Malakand by securing 113,513 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians candidate, Syed Ahmad Ali Shah who bagged 40,740 votes.

The voters’ turn-out remained 43.09%.