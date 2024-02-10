Independent candidate Kashif Naveed wins PP-242

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Kashif Naveed won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-242 constituency Bahawalnagar-VI by securing 52,557 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mazhar Iqbal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 39,421 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained at 57.65 per cent.