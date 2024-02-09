Independent candidate Khaleeq Ur Rehman wins PK-87 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Khaleeq Ur Rehman has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-87, Nowshera-III by securing 44,762 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was PTI-P candidate Pervaiz Khatak who bagged 18,176 votes.

Voters turn-out remained 46.01 per cent.