Independent Candidate Khaleeq Ur Rehman Wins PK-87 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 07:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Khaleeq Ur Rehman has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-87, Nowshera-III by securing 44,762 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was PTI-P candidate Pervaiz Khatak who bagged 18,176 votes.
Voters turn-out remained 46.01 per cent.
