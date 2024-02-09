Independent Candidate Khurram Shahzad Virk wins NA-115 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) An Independent Candidate Khurram Shahzad Virk has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-115, Sheikhupura III by securing 130,255 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Candidate Javed Latif, who bagged 94,144, votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 50.34, percent.