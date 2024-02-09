Independent Candidate Liaquat Ali Khan Wins PK-18 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Liaqat Ali Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-18 Lower Dir V by securing 24,625 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan Candidate Saeed Gul who bagged 16,059 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 31.15 per cent.
