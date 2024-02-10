Independent Candidate Mahmood Qadir Khan wins PP-289 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Mahmood Qadir Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-289, Dera Ghazi Khan-IV by 32,657 securing votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Darishak, an independent candidate who bagged 30,481 votes.

Voters turn-out remained 41.38 per cent.