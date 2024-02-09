Independent Candidate Malik Adeel Iqbal wins PK-48 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) An Independent Candidate Malik Adeel Iqbal has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-48, Haripur-III by securing 41,777 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent candidate Gohar Nawaz Khan who bagged 21,737 votes.

Overall voters turn-out remained 49.79 per cent.