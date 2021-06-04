UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Independent Candidate Meets CM, Joins PTI

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:02 PM

Independent candidate meets CM, joins PTI

Independent candidate from PP-84 Khushab Malik Amjad Raza met with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and announced to join the PTI while reposing his trust over the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Independent candidate from PP-84 Khushab Malik Amjad Raza met with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and announced to join the PTI while reposing his trust over the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar.

The PTI has taken effective steps for the resolution of public problems, he said.

The CM welcomed him saying that the PTI was the most popular political party which had improved economy. However, he regretted that the opposition had not accepted economic development of the country as it did not want the common man to prosper.

The CM advised the opposition to realise facts. The PTI had come to power to serve the masses while conspirators would be frustrated, he added. The people would not allow the PDM leadership to play withtheir future, concluded the CM.

Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah MPA was also present.

Related Topics

Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Man Khushab From PP-84 Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

DC visits Kot Radha Kishan tehsil, reviews constru ..

3 minutes ago

Dialysis centers set up at WAPDA hospitals

3 minutes ago

Man killed uncle with bricks over family feud in J ..

3 minutes ago

Statistics by rejected economists also fake: Dr. S ..

3 minutes ago

Two muharrars suspended

3 minutes ago

PR to inaugurate tree plantation campaign from Sat ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.