Independent candidate meets CM, joins PTI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Independent candidate from PP-84 Khushab Malik Amjad Raza met with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and announced to join the PTI while reposing his trust over the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar.

The PTI has taken effective steps for the resolution of public problems, he said.

The CM welcomed him saying that the PTI was the most popular political party which had improved economy. However, he regretted that the opposition had not accepted economic development of the country as it did not want the common man to prosper.

The CM advised the opposition to realise facts. The PTI had come to power to serve the masses while conspirators would be frustrated, he added. The people would not allow the PDM leadership to play withtheir future, concluded the CM.

Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah MPA was also present.