Independent candidate Mehboob Sultan wins NA-108 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Mohammad Mehboob Sultan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-108, Jhang I by securing 169,578 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Makhdum Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate, who bagged 134,270 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 59.32 percent.