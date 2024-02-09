Independent candidate Mian Muhammad Umar wins PK-88 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Mian Muhammad Umar has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-88 Nowshera-IV by securing 38,384 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was JUI-P's Ahad Khattak who bagged 12,071 votes.

Overall voters turn-out remained 42.69 per cent.