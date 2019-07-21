Independent candidate Mir Kalam Khan wins PK-112 North Waziristan-II seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday announced the unofficial result of PK-112 North Waziristan, declaring Independent candidate Mir Kalam Khan as winner with 12,057 votes.

According to results issued by ECP, Jamiat-e-Ulema islam (F) candidate Sadeeq Ullah secured 7,978 votes to grab second position while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) candidate Aurenzeb Khan achieved third position with 7,942 votes.

Overall turnout remained 20.31 percent as 36,379 out of 179,124 registered voters of the constituency used their right to franchise at 102 polling stations, while 289 votes were rejected.