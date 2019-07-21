UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Independent Candidate Mir Kalam Khan Wins PK-112 North Waziristan-II Seat

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 06:10 PM

Independent candidate Mir Kalam Khan wins PK-112 North Waziristan-II seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday announced the unofficial result of PK-112 North Waziristan, declaring Independent candidate Mir Kalam Khan as winner with 12,057 votes.

According to results issued by ECP, Jamiat-e-Ulema islam (F) candidate Sadeeq Ullah secured 7,978 votes to grab second position while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) candidate Aurenzeb Khan achieved third position with 7,942 votes.

Overall turnout remained 20.31 percent as 36,379 out of 179,124 registered voters of the constituency used their right to franchise at 102 polling stations, while 289 votes were rejected.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Beijing

11 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber-led working group provides banking s ..

2 hours ago

DWTC events drive record AED13.1 billion in net ec ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in defence field

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy to fight counterfeiting with AI

2 hours ago

Emirates NBD plans further expansion in KSA

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.