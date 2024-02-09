Independent candidate Mir Mumtaz Hussain wins PS- 3 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Mir Mumtaz Hussain Khan has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-3, Jacobabad-III by securing 39,600 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Aurangzaib Pinhor of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian, who bagged votes 31587.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 42.02 %.