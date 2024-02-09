Independent candidate Mohammad Ameer Sultan wins NA-110 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) An independent candidate Mohammad Ameer Sultan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-110, Jhang III by securing 199,590 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mohammad Asif Muavia Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Candidate, who bagged 104,171 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 60.58 percent.