Independent Candidate Mohammad Ameer Sultan Wins NA-110 Election

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) An independent candidate Mohammad Ameer Sultan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-110, Jhang III by securing 199,590 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mohammad Asif Muavia Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Candidate, who bagged 104,171 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 60.58 percent.

