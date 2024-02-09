Independent Candidate Muhammad Adnan Qadri wins PK-69 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammad Adnan Qadri won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-71, Khyber-I by securing 25,596 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Shafiq Afridi who bagged 10,095 votes.

Voters' turn-out remained at 21.66 per cent.