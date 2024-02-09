Independent Candidate Muhammad Arif Wins PK-66 Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 06:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammad Arif has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-66, Charsadda-V by securing 33,155 votes.
According to unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was JUI-P candidate Haji Zafar Ali Khan who bagged 17,598 votes.
Voters turn-out remained 36.29 per cent.
Recent Stories
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
Golf: Qatar Masters scores
Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent candidate Amjad Ali wins PK-07 election17 minutes ago
-
Ghulam Abbas wins NA-59 election17 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Murad Ali Shah wins PS-77 election18 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Jamil wins NA-216 election18 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Arshad Ali wins PK-63 election27 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman wins PS-56 election27 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif wins NA-123 election27 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Faisal Khan wins PK-52 election27 minutes ago
-
Saleem Rehman wins NA-3 election28 minutes ago
-
.37 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Muhammad Halepota wins PS-68 election47 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Sultan Haider Ali Khan wins PP-20 election47 minutes ago