Independent candidate Muhammad Arif wins PK-66 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammad Arif has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-66, Charsadda-V by securing 33,155 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was JUI-P candidate Haji Zafar Ali Khan who bagged 17,598 votes.

Voters turn-out remained 36.29 per cent.