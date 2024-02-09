Independent candidate Muhammad Arshad Sahi wins NA-111 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Muhammad Arshad Sahi has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-111 Nankana Sahib-I by securing 1,13,709 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Barjees Tahir, who bagged 93,467 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 52.89 percent.