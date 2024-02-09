Independent Candidate Muhammad Atif Wins NA-22 Election
Published February 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammad Atif has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-22 Mardan-II securing 1,14,748 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party’s Amir Haider Azam Khan candidate, who bagged 66,159 votes.
The voters' turnout remained 39 percent.
