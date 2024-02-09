Independent candidate Muhammad Atif wins NA-22 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammad Atif has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-22 Mardan-II securing 1,14,748 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party’s Amir Haider Azam Khan candidate, who bagged 66,159 votes.

The voters' turnout remained 39 percent.