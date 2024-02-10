Open Menu

Independent Candidate Muhammad Hanif Wins PP-288 Election

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024

Independent Candidate Muhammad Hanif wins PP-288 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Muhammad Hanif has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-288, Dera Ghazi Khan-III by securing 41,657 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Malik Muhammad Iqbal Saqib, an independent candidate who bagged 39,751 votes.

Voters turn-out remained 58.18 per cent.

