Independent Candidate Muhammad Idrees Wins PK-86
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammad Idrees won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-86, Nowshera-II by securing 38,030 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party candidate Masood Abbas who bagged 12,860 votes.
Voters' turn-out remained at 47.63 per cent.
