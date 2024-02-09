Independent candidate Muhammad Idrees wins PK-86

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammad Idrees won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-86, Nowshera-II by securing 38,030 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party candidate Masood Abbas who bagged 12,860 votes.

Voters' turn-out remained at 47.63 per cent.