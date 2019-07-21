Independent candidate Muhammad Shafiq wins PK-107 Khyber-III seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the unofficial result of PK-107Khyber-III, declaring Independent candidate Muhammad Shafiq as winner with 9,796 votes.

According to results issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), another independent candidate Hameed Ullah Jan Afridi secured 8,428 votes to grab second position while PTI candidate Muhammad Zubair achieved third position with 6,375 votes.

Overall turnout remained 17.49 percent as 37,795 out of 216,133 registered voters of the constituency used their right to franchise at 146 polling stations, while 424 votes were rejected