Independent Candidate Muhammad Tahir wins PP-284 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Muhammad Tahir has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-284, Taunsa-I by securing 52,574 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sardar Mir Badshah Khan Qaisrani of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 48,633 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 56.34%.