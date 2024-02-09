Independent candidate Muhammad Usman wins PK-108 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammad Usman, has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-108, Tank constituency by securing 42,611 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was the candidate of Jamiat-e-Ulema islam Pakistan, Mehmood Ahmed Khan who bagged 30,770 votes. Overall voters' turn-out remained 39.18 percent.