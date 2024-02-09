Independent Candidate Muhammad Usman Wins PK-108 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammad Usman, has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-108, Tank constituency by securing 42,611 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was the candidate of Jamiat-e-Ulema islam Pakistan, Mehmood Ahmed Khan who bagged 30,770 votes. Overall voters' turn-out remained 39.18 percent.
JUI candidate Lutf-ur-Rehman wins PK-114 election4 minutes ago
Independent candidate Tariq Saeed wins PK-1074 minutes ago
Independent candidate Hisham Inamullah Khan wins PK-1064 minutes ago
Independent candidate Mujeeb Ahmed wins PP-221 election4 minutes ago
Muhammad Ahmad Chattha wins PP-36 election4 minutes ago
Independent candidate Haji Imtiaz wins NA-68 seat4 minutes ago
Independent candidate Ayaz Ahmed wins PP-222 election4 minutes ago
MQM’s Abdul Basit wins PS-124 election14 minutes ago
General Polls 2024: Independent candidates maintain lead as results consolidate gradually14 minutes ago
PPP sweeps polls in 9 districts of Hyderabad division14 minutes ago
Naeem Ejaz of PML(N) wins election in PP-1014 minutes ago
Sher Afzal Marwat wins NA-41 seat14 minutes ago