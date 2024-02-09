Independent candidate Muhammad Yamin wins PK-12 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammad Yamin has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-12, Upper Dir- II by securing 23,915 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) candidate Azam Khan who bagged 12,531 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 34.45 per cent.