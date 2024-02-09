Independent candidate Murtaza Khan wins PK-53 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Murtaza Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-53 Swabi-V by securing 40,825 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party's Muhammad Zahid who bagged 20,661 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 37.02 per cent.