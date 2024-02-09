Independent Candidate Murtaza Khan Wins PK-53 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 07:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Murtaza Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-53 Swabi-V by securing 40,825 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party's Muhammad Zahid who bagged 20,661 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 37.02 per cent.
Recent Stories
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
Golf: Qatar Masters scores
Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muhammad Abdul Salam wins PK-58 election9 minutes ago
-
Wasim Qadir wins NA-121 election9 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Imdad Ali Pitafi wins PS-59 election9 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Sikander Ali Shoro wins PS-78 election9 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Muhammad Sagid wins PS-85 election19 minutes ago
-
Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal wins PP-203 election19 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Sultan-e-Rum wins PK-09 election19 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Taj Muhammad wins PK-35 election19 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Khalid Khan wins PK-62 election19 minutes ago
-
Shah Abu Tarab Khan Bangash wins PK-93 election19 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N wins PP-15839 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Rangeez Ahmed wins PK-49 election49 minutes ago