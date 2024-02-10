Independent Candidate Nadia Khar wins PP-277 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Nadia Khar has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-277, Kot Addu-II by securing 55,147 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Zeeshan Gurmani, an independent candidate who bagged 46,260 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 51.59%.