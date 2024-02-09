Independent candidate Nawaz Khan wins NA-13 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Muhammad Nawaz Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-13, Battagram by securing 32,164 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan candidate, Muhammad Yousaf who bagged 21,291 votes.

The voters’ turn-out remained 28.47%.