Independent Candidate Nawaz Khan Wins NA-13 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Muhammad Nawaz Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-13, Battagram by securing 32,164 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan candidate, Muhammad Yousaf who bagged 21,291 votes.
The voters’ turn-out remained 28.47%.
-
PPPP’s Malik Sikandar Khan wins PS-79 election8 minutes ago
-
PPPP's candidate Adil Altaf wins PS-13 seat8 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Pir Mujeeb-ul Haq wins PS-82 election8 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate wins PK-98 election8 minutes ago
-
Omer Ayub Khan wins NA-18 election8 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Pir Syed Salah Shah Jilani wins PS- 83 election8 minutes ago
-
Amir Ali of PPPP wins PS-50 election8 minutes ago
-
Shahid Ahmed wins NA-38 election8 minutes ago
-
PPPP's Tariq Ali wins PS-48 seat18 minutes ago
-
Imtiaz Ahmed of PPPP wins PS-7 seat18 minutes ago
-
Noor Alam Khan wins NA-28 election18 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Usama Sarwar wins NA-51 election18 minutes ago