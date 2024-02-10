Independent Candidate Osama Gujjar wins PP-282 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Osama Asghar Ali Gujjar has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-282, Layyah-IV by securing 53,887 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Hashim Hussain, an independent candidate who bagged 27,384 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 59.02%.