Independent Candidate Pakhtun Yar Khan wins PK-100 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) An Independent Candidate Pakhtun Yar Khan won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-100, Bannu-II by securing 30,925 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulema islam Pakistan (JUI) candidate Akram Khan Durrani who bagged 23,909 votes.

Overall voters turnout remained 39.98 percent.