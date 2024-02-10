Independent Candidate Rai Haider Wins NA-96 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Rai Haider Ali Khan has won the National Assembly election from NA-96 (Faisalabad -II) by securing 134,485 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Nawab Sher of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who bagged 92,504 votes.
Overall voters turn-out remained 49.88 percent.
