Independent candidate Raja Khuram Shehzad Nawaz wins NA-48 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Raja Khuram Shehzad Nawaz has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-48 Islamabad-III by securing 69,699 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Syed Muhammad Ali Bukhari, who bagged 59,851 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 61.10 percent.