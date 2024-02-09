Independent Candidate Rajab Ali Khan Abbasi wins PK-43 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Rajab Ali Khan Abbasi has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-43, Abbottabad-II by securing 41,242 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent candidate Muhammad Javed Abbasi who bagged 20,869 votes.

Overall voters turn-out remained 45.54 per cent.