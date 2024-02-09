Independent Candidate Rangeez Ahmed Wins PK-49 Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 06:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Rangeez Ahmed has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-49 Swabi-1 by securing 36,692 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was JUI-P's Ghafoor Khan Jadoon who bagged 15,312 votes.
Voters' turn-out remained 38.56 per cent.
