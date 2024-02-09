Independent candidate Rangeez Ahmed wins PK-49 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Rangeez Ahmed has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-49 Swabi-1 by securing 36,692 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was JUI-P's Ghafoor Khan Jadoon who bagged 15,312 votes.

Voters' turn-out remained 38.56 per cent.