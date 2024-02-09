Independent Candidate Raza Hayat Hiraj Wins NA-114 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Raza Hayat Hiraj has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-114 Khanewal-I by securing 1,18,999 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Syed Abid Hussain Imam, who bagged 78,296 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 58.98 percent.
