Independent Candidate Razi Ullah Khan Wins PP-226 Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Razi Ullah Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-226 Lodharan-II by securing 65,434 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Shah Muhammad of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 60,133 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 51.95%.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JIP’s Ali Waqas wins PP-232 election16 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Asif Saeed wins PP-236 election16 minutes ago
-
Independent Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal wins PP-152 election16 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Naeem Khan wins PP-234 election16 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Mushtaq Ahmed wins PP-26 election16 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Saqib Khursheed wins PP-233 election26 minutes ago
-
38 PA, 3 NA results received: Afridi26 minutes ago
-
PPPP Candidate Amjad Khan Afridi wins PK-90 election26 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Pakhtun Yar Khan wins PK-100 election36 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Khalid Zubair Nisar wins PP-231 election36 minutes ago
-
PML-N's candidate Naveed Ashraf wins PP-50 election36 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif wins PP-158 election36 minutes ago