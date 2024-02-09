Independent candidate Razi Ullah Khan wins PP-226 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Razi Ullah Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-226 Lodharan-II by securing 65,434 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Shah Muhammad of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 60,133 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 51.95%.