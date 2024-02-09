Independent Candidate Rehan Bandookra wins PS- 110 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Rehan Bandookra has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-110, Karachi South-V by securing 47,450 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sufiyan, Jamaat-e-Islami, who bagged votes 22,630.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 34.04 %.