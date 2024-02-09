Independent candidate Riaz Khan wins PK-25 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Riaz Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-25 Buner-I by securing 28,490 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was JUI-P's Fazal Ghafoor, who bagged 12,702 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 33.25 percent.