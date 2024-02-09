Independent candidate Sajid Khan wins NA-26 seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Sajid Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-26 Mohmand by securing 41,489 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Arif of Jamiat Ulema e islam Pakistan who bagged 19,930 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 27.27 per cent.