Independent Candidate Samiullah Khan Wins PK-76 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 03:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Samiullah Khan, an independent candidate on Thursday won the election for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat PK-76, Peshawar-V by securing 49,825 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, Kushdil Khan Advocate of Awami National Party stood runner-up by securing 12,986 votes. Overall voters turnout remained 37.62 %.
