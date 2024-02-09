Independent candidate Samiullah Khan wins PK-76 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Samiullah Khan, an independent candidate on Thursday won the election for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat PK-76, Peshawar-V by securing 49,825 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, Kushdil Khan Advocate of Awami National Party stood runner-up by securing 12,986 votes. Overall voters turnout remained 37.62 %.