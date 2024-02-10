Independent Candidate Sardar Awais Dareshik wins PP-296 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Sardar Muhammad Awais Dareshik has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-296, Rajanpur-V by securing 42,613 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sardar Muhammad Yousuf Dareshik of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 41,402 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained 55.23 per cent.