Open Menu

Independent Candidate Sardar Awais Dareshik Wins PP-296 Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Independent Candidate Sardar Awais Dareshik wins PP-296 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Sardar Muhammad Awais Dareshik has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-296, Rajanpur-V by securing 42,613 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sardar Muhammad Yousuf Dareshik of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 41,402 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained 55.23 per cent.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sardar Muhammad Yousuf Muslim From PP-296 Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

14 minutes ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

37 minutes ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

55 minutes ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

58 minutes ago
 Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

1 hour ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

4 hours ago
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

6 hours ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

6 hours ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

10 hours ago
 NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan