Independent Candidate Shafiq Afridi Wins PK-105 Khyber-I Seat

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the unofficial result of PK-105 Khyber-I, declaring Independent candidate Shafiq Afridi as winner with 19,733 votes.

According to results issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), another independent candidate Shermat Khan secured 10,745 votes to grab second position while Independent candidate Malik Darya Khan achieved third position with 2546 votes.

Overall turnout remained 27.40 percent as 45,897 out of 167,484 registered voters of the constituency used their right to franchise at 110 polling stations, while 921 votes were rejected.

