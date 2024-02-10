Independent Candidate Shahabuddin Khan Wins PP-280 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Shahabuddin Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-280, Layyah-II by securing 39,057 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Malik Abdul Shakoor Sawag of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 26,942 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 58.94%.
